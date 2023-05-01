Ann Wilson Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

Ann Wilson has announced a North American solo tour for this summer.

The Heart frontwoman will begin the trek on July 7 in Toronto and conclude on Aug. 30 in Syracuse, New York. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Wilson released her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, in April 2022. She recently guested on Disturbed's "Don't Tell Me," and she and her sister Nancy Wilson received lifetime achievement awards at the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards in February. Wilson and her band Tripsitter are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a new album as well.

The 72-year-old rocker said she has no plans to slow down anytime soon. "The idea of retirement is nowhere in my comprehension," she told UCR last year. "I don't know what I'd do, because I've been doing music since I was, like, 14 years old. So it's a calling with me more than a job that you retire from and then move to Margaritaville. I'm just not made like that."

Ann Wilson Summer 2023 Tour

July 7 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

July 8 - Ottawa, ON @ Azrieli Studio

July 10 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival d'ete de Quebec

July 12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

July 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

July 15 - Mequon, WI @ Rotary Park

July 19 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

July 21 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the PErforming Arts

July 22 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 24 - Chattanooga, TN @ Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

July 25 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

July 27 - Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

July 29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Dodge Park

July 30 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Aug. 1 - Elk Grove Village, IL @ Elk Grove Farmers Market

Aug. 3 - Eau Claire, WI @ Pablo Center at the Confluence

Aug. 5 - Kingsford, MI @ Lodal Park

Aug. 30 - Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fairgrounds