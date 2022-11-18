Hear Ann Wilson Guest on Disturbed’s New Song ‘Don’t Tell Me’

Ann Wilson has contributed guest vocals on “Don’t Tell Me,” a new song from the heavy metal band Disturbed.

“Don’t Tell Me” is a power ballad with Wilson and Disturbed frontman David Draiman exchanging verses over a propulsive backbeat and wailing guitars. The two vocalists harmonize on the track’s chorus, singing: “Don’t tell me now that you hate me / For never letting go / Let there be no doubt / I can’t live my life without you.”

Listen to “Don’t Tell Me” below.

The track marks the first time in Disturbed’s history that the band has recorded with a guest vocalist.

"A few years back, Ann Wilson tweeted about being inspired by Disturbed's [cover of Simon & Garfunkel's] 'The Sound of Silence,'" guitarist Dan Donegan explained to Revolver. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, she knows who we are!'”

According to Donegan, it was Draiman who proposed the Heart singer collaborate with Disturbed.

“David and Ann had spoken through social media… and he reached out. She responded that she would love to sing this duet,” the guitarist recalled. “I remember sitting in the control room watching her and David work out the harmonies, like, 'Wow.' I felt like a little kid. It was such a cool moment to have a legend like her be part of this."

“Don’t Tell Me” can be found on Disturbed’s new album, Divisive. The group already has several major festival appearances lined up for 2023.

Wilson, meanwhile, wrapped up her 2022 touring schedule in late September. The singer’s third studio album, Fierce Bliss, arrived earlier this year.