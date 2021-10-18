See Ann Wilson Perform With Original Heart Guitarist Roger Fisher

Ann Wilson brought a special guest onstage during a solo show in Seattle this past weekend: original Heart guitarist and founding band member Roger Fisher.

Wilson, Fisher and Wilson's backing band, the Amazing Dawgs, presented a rendition of "Mistral Wind," a track from Heart's 1978 album, Dog & Butterfly, at the Neptune Theater on Saturday.

You can see footage of the performance below.

Fisher formed the original incarnation of Heart in 1963 with his brother Michael and bassist Steven Fossen, several years before sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson joined the band in 1970 and 1974, respectively. After appearing on five studio albums with Heart — Dreamboat Annie (1976), Magazine (1977), Little Queen (1977), Dog & Butterfly (1978) and Bebe Le Strange (1979) - Fisher left in 1979, though his guitar work also appeared on 1980's Heart – Greatest Hits/Live.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of the original lineup in 2013.

Though both Wilson sisters have been focusing on solo work lately, Fisher has indicated that he is open to the idea of hitting the road with the members of Heart. "I've been emailing them for decades suggesting we do the Heart reunion tour," he said in a 2020 interview. "I would love to do the reunion. I think it's important to do the reunion if for no other reason than to demonstrate as professional musicians, this is what we do, this is what being a professional musician is about. It's about creating healing, it's about creating union."