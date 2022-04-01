Ann Wilson Hopes for New Heart Album

Heart singer Ann Wilson said she wanted to make another album with sister Nancy for release in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of the pair using the band name.

They’d been working together since 1967 as the Army, then Hocus Pocus and then White Heart, before settling on the approach that made their names in 1973. Recently, following a difficult period since Ann’s husband was arrested amid a family feud on tour in 2015, the siblings had been pursuing solo careers. Nancy discussed plans to tour without Ann using the title Nancy Wilson’s Heart after the pair couldn’t agree on whose backing band to take on the road for a fully fledged Heart run.

In a new edition of Rock Candy (via Blabbermouth), Ann responded to the question of a studio return soon. “It depends on the songs,” she said. “The songs lead everything. And I’m writing songs again now. I don’t know if they’ll be for my solo thing or for Heart. But yes, I would like to make another Heart album.”

On the subject of the 2015 incident, she argued that "things happen in families. And that was a really good example of something that happened within a family, and we worked it out. But the part that made it hard was that it happened in the public eye. If it had happened privately, we’d have got the family in a room and sat down and worked it out between us. Instead, the police were called, and this myth was born that Nancy and I were feuding, and we were at each other’s throats all the time. And it’s really not like that at all.”

She also stated her intention to continue making music. “I just can’t think of a time when I would retire or go do something else,” she noted. “This is a calling for me. It’s what I was put here to do, and I’ll do it for as long as I can.”

She’ll release her new solo album, Fierce Bliss, on April 29, with a U.S. tour starting in May.