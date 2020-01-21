Alice Cooper, Tesla and Lita Ford Announce 2020 Summer Tour

Alice Cooper, Tesla and Lita Ford will join forces for a series of summer 2020 tour dates.

The 20-date extension of Cooper's ongoing Ol' Black Eyes Is Back trek will kick off May 30 in Paso Robles, Calif., and conclude June 27 in Detroit. Before this, Ford and Cooper will team up for 15 dates in April.

You can see the complete tour schedule below.

Tickets for all shows except St. Louis go on sale Jan. 24 and are available through Cooper's official website.

Cooper recently paid tribute to some of the garage-rock heroes of his Detroit hometown with the Breadcrumbs EP. He plans to expand upon that theme with his next full-length solo album, which he is currently working on with producer Bob Ezrin.

Alice Cooper and Lita Ford Spring 2020 Tour

April 1 - Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre

April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Music Hall

April 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

April 5 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

April 8 - Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

April 10 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

April 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 - Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auction

April 16 - Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

April 18 - Abbotsford, BC @ Entertainment and Sports Centre

April 19 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 - Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

April 22 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

Alice Cooper, Tesla and Lita Ford Summer 2020 Tour

May 30 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Ampitheatre

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

June 5 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino

June 6 - Topeka, KS @ Stormont Vail Events Center

June 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

June 9 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheatre

June 10 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

June 12 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino (w / Blue Oyster Cult)

June 14 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 16 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 17 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 20 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 21 - Baltimore, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino (No Tesla)

June 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

June 27 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre