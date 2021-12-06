Alice Cooper Unveils Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Alice Cooper is taking his macabre rock 'n' roll circus back on the road in spring 2022: His next North American tour will feature support from Buckcherry on most dates.

The shock-rocker's spring trek begins on March 18 in Mashantucket, Conn., and concludes on April 23 in Paso Robles, Calif. It serves as an extension of his previously announced winter 2022 tour, which runs from late January through mid-February.

Tickets for the spring shows go on sale Friday. You can see more ticketing info at Cooper's website, and see all of the dates below.

Cooper recently embarked on a North American tour with support from Ace Frehley, who also will join him on the last two dates of his spring 2022 run. The 73-year-old's latest album, Detroit Stories, was released in February.

The fall dates were his first since the coronavirus pandemic began. "Everyone's trying to remember where everything is, all the little moves," Cooper told UCR before hitting the road. "It's really just getting your wings back. I think everyone’s just happy to get back onstage — it's almost to the point of being giddy."

Alice Cooper 2022 Tour

1/27 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar's

1/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

1/29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

1/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

2/3 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

2/4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

2/5 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

2/7 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/8 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

2/9-2/14 – Monsters of Rock Cruise

3/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel *

3/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

3/22 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center *

3/23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

3/25 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre *

3/26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall *

3/27 – Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre *

3/29 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center *

3/30 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre *

3/31 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center *

4/2 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

4/3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion *

4/4 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena *

4/6 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center *

4/7 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center *

4/9 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

4/10 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *

4/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium *

4/14 – Calgary, AB @ Winsport Arena *

4/15 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center *

4/16 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre *

4/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

4/20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *

4/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^

4/23 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

* = with Buckcherry

^ = with Ace Frehley

