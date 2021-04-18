Alice Cooper Says He ‘Lost 15 Pounds’ Due to COVID-19

Alice Cooper has recalled the struggles he faced in recovering from COVID-19.

The rocker and his wife, Sheryl, were both diagnosed with the disease back in December. And though he didn’t require hospitalization, Cooper said the coronavirus was still tough to endure.

“It wiped us out,” he admitted in a conversation with AZ Central. “I lost 15 pounds. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat.”

The rocker admitted he “didn’t do any singing at all” during his recovery, but gradually he was able to work back into shape.

“Every day you feel two percent better. Then you get a little bit better, the next day a little bit better, until finally, you're going, 'Oh, wait a minute, I feel almost normal now,'” Cooper explained. “But it does take it out of you. I mean, it's like pneumonia. It takes a while to get your sea legs back under you."

These days, Cooper is “feeling pretty good.” The shock-rocker estimated his health is “at least 95%” of what it was before contracting the virus. Both he and Sheryl have now received their COVID-19 vaccinations, and the couple has also taken an active role in encouraging their fans to do the same.

Cooper’s most recent album, Detroit Stories, was released in February. The LP was a tribute to the Motor City, Cooper's hometown and a music scene which helped give his band's its initial break.

Meanwhile, the iconic singer is gearing up for a return to the stage, headlining his Coopstock benefit on April 24 in Mesa, Ariz. Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm and Asia featuring John Payne are also scheduled to perform.

