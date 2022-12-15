‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’

An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”

Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.

Cooper has established himself across more than five decades as one of rock’s boldest performers, with wildly theatrical productions that include whips, guillotines, live pythons, gallows and plenty of blood. Widely regarded as the godfather of shock rock, Cooper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

His childhood, early garage bands, 28 studio albums and “a selection of his greatest singles” are all examined in Alice Cooper @ 75, as are collaborations with such artists as Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Wayne Kramer of MC5 and actor Johnny Depp.

A news release also notes that “every page is illustrated with stunning concert and candid offstage photography, as well as gig posters, vinyl record sleeves, ticket stubs, period ads and more. Bonus material includes a sturdy slipcase, a gatefold timeline, two pullout posters and an unpublished 8x10.”

Cooper will tour next year in support of Motley Crue and Def Leppard, beginning with a short string of U.S. dates and then continuing into Latin America.

Alice Cooper Albums Ranked You can't kill Alice Cooper.

You Think You Know Alice Cooper?