Alex Trebek Dies: Rockers React

Game show host Alex Trebek died early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the age of 80.

The iconic Jeopardy! host had been battling Stage Four pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he first revealed in March 2019.

With a mix of intelligence, wit and charm, the beloved television personality won over many fans during his impressive 36 year run hosting Jeopardy!.

As news of Trebek’s passing became public, many rockers took to social media to share their condolences.

“RIP Alex Trebek,” declared Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley. “Thank you for making knowledge approachable, accessible and fun for so many. I can’t imagine you gone.”

The normally buttoned-down Trabek memorably donned Kiss makeup and attire in 2018 as part of a special Halloween episode, appearing alongside Gene Simmons (see below).

Tom Morello was also among the rockers honoring the deceased Jeopardy! host. “Rest In Peace, Alex Trebek,” the Rage Against the Machine guitarist began. “A brilliant educator and fixture of our lives for decades he made everyone who watched Jeopardy happier and smarter. Thank you.”

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler said he was "sad to hear of Alex Trebek passing," adding that Jeopardy! was "an institution" in his house. "7pm will never be the same," the rocker noted.

Warrant thanked Trebek “for all the great entertainment and education you provided all of us fans with, while adding that “the Big Game Show in the sky just got a whole lot better.” Meanwhile, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid called Trebek a “Game. Show. LEGEND.”

Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman and singer Richard Marx both tweeted the same video, a poignant clip from the most recent Jeopardy! episode in which a contestant details how watching Trebek helped him learn English.

Here’s our roundup of tributes to the departed Jeopardy! host.