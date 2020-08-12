Game shows and rock stars are unlikely bedfellows. The cliche rock lifestyle - full of sex, drugs and music - does not align with the wholesome, family-friendly entertainment game shows offer. Despite this, there is an abundance of examples where the worlds of rock and game show programs have collided.

In 2014, the iconic quiz show Jeopardy dedicated a category to Bruce Springsteen. Producers even turned the Boss into a theme for the entire round, giving other categories on its board names like “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Glory Days,” “Cover Me,” “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “The ‘E’ Street Band.”

Jeopardy is also one of the many programs to host celebrity weeks, inviting stars from arts and entertainment to play their game for charity. These themed weeks have lured many rockers onto various game-show stages, including those for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, The Price Is Right, The Weakest Link and Wheel of Fortune.

Other series, such as Hollywood Squares, boasted celebrities on every show, making a rock-star cameo much more likely. In some occurrences, musicians were not just on the show, they were part of the prize. Kiss offered up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join them on their Kiss jet during a 2019 appearance on The Price Is Right, while one lucky lady won a night out with a member of the Bee Gees when the band appeared on The Dating Game in 1968.

We’ve rounded up 30 Times Rock Stars Were on Game Shows and assembled them below.