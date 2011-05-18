Aerosmith Announce First Tour Dates of 2011; Drummer Joey Kramer to Appear on ‘The Simpsons’

Aerosmith have unveiled their first tour dates of 2011 by announcing two shows in South America. The band's Latin American trek kicks off Oct. 22 in Lima, Peru. A concert is also scheduled for Nov. 3 in Bogota, Colombia, and a more complete itinerary is expected to be revealed shortly.

"I'm looking forward to sweating up a storm with the crazy Latin American fans," says singer Steven Tyler, who recently released his solo single '(It) Feels So Good.' Adds guitarist Joe Perry, "The band is so excited to play for our Latin American fans. We didn’t think we would be back so soon. Every gig we play there is always a special one."

In other news, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is set to appear in animated form as himself on the season finale of 'The Simpsons' on May 22 at 8PM ET on Fox. In the episode, titled 'The Ned-Liest Catch,' Kramer is making a return appearance as a love interest of Mrs. Krabappel.

Kramer will also participate in two Twitter chats with fans Thursday (May 19) at 1PM and 7PM ET to discuss his book 'Hit Hard: A Story of Hitting Rock Bottom at the Top' and more. Fans need to log in to Twitter to chat with the Aerosmith stickman. Click here to read full details about the chats.

As we told you recently, one place the band won't be appearing, according to Perry, is on the upcoming season finale of 'American Idol.' Of course you know Tyler became one of the judges on the show this season, but he was apparently unable to convince his bandmates to make an appearance, at least until next year.

Watch Aerosmith Perform 'Rag Doll' in Lima, Peru, in 2010