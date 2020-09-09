Ace Frehley: ‘I’m a Trump Supporter’

Add Ace Frehley to the list of rock stars who support President Trump.

The former Kiss guitarist shared his opinion during an appearance on The Cassius Morris Show, shortly after noting that he tries to stay away from politics as much as possible.

"John Lennon got involved with politics, and look what happened to John Lennon. I don't think politics and rock and roll mix, in my opinion. I try to stay away from that as much as I can. ...I will say I'm a Trump supporter. All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet, but I think that Trump is the strongest leader that we've got, you know, on the table."

You can see Frehley's comments at the 20 minute mark of the video below.

They echo and amplify statements he made about the President back in 2018. “Whether you love him or hate him, if you're an American and you're a patriot, you should get behind your president," Frehley declared. "He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you're supposed to support your president. Love him or hate him, you're supposed to support him, or go move to another country."

Frehley's former Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley has been openly critical of Trump on Twitter recently, calling the President's comments about the upcoming election potentially being rigged against him "an insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections that we have," and accusing the real estate mogul turned politician of implying "that citizens who don't share your views are the enemy."