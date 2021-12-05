AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ Powers Up Prince William’s Work Week

Prince William of the British Royal Family revealed he likes to start his work week by listening to the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck.”

In a new episode of the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk premiering tomorrow (Dec. 6) (and as reported by Blabbermouth), the Duke of Cambridge said the 1990 track helps him find the right attitude to commence his duties.

“There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, ‘Thunderstruck,’” William said. “I have to say the first time I put it on – and I’ve heard it a million times now – I was kind of, like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.’”

He continued: “But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.” Discussing the song’s effect on a listener’s exercise regime, he said: “I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

The lead single from AC/DC’s 1990 LP The Razor’s Edge, “Thunderstruck” has gone platinum in several countries of the world, and the ringtone is certified platinum in the U.S. It marked a return to form for the band, remaining a staple of their live sets since its original release.

In October, the video, available below, became the first AC/DC track to pass 1 billion YouTube views.

AC/DC - ‘Thunderstuck’

AC/DC Albums Ranked Critics say every AC/DC album sounds the same, but that's far from the truth.

AC/DC Discuss Making ‘Back in Black’