AC/DC's musical formula hasn't changed much over the years, and for good reason: Australia's loudest musical exports have proven that you don't need much more than a couple of guitars, a couple of chords and a dirty mind to make great rock 'n' roll.

While the band's sound has remained steady over the decades, however, the names and faces behind the music have undergone more than their fair share of turnover. So, we're taking a chronological look at the ins and outs of life in AC/DC, from their earliest days as struggling unknowns to their current status as one of the reigning kingpins of rock.

During the Rock or Bust tour, three different members of AC/DC were taken out of action by serious medical problems (Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson) and legal issues (Phil Rudd, arguably self-inflicted). Only two of the five members who recorded 2008's Black Ice performed on the final dates of that 2015-2016 tour – lead guitarist Angus Young and bassist Cliff Williams.

To complete that temporarily postponed trek, AC/DC memorably called on help from the singer of another famous group known for their numerous lineup changes: Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses. Then Johnson made a stunning return to the lineup years later.

Grab your amp and your schoolboy uniform for this look back at AC/DC's lineup changes.

AC/DC Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide Gallery Credit: UCR Staff

