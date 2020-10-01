AC/DC Share Snippet of New Song ‘Shot in the Dark’

AC/DC have shared a snippet of "Shot in the Dark," their first taste of new music in almost six years.

A 30-second tease of the song was posted to the band's social-media accounts. You can listen to it below.

The band is rumored to be preparing the release of a new album, which will be its first since 2014's Rock or Bust. Earlier this week, they launched a new website, newsletter and marketing campaign featuring the word "PWR/UP." AC/DC also released a new band photo confirming that three members who left the group around the time of the Rock or Bust tour - drummer Phil Rudd, singer Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams - have all returned to the lineup.

All three musicians, along with founding lead guitarist Angus Young and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, can be seen in red-tinted still photos as "Shot in the Dark" plays in the new teaser clip.

Even though the band has not yet confirmed the release of a new album, members were spotted in Vancouver in February 2019. AC/DC's three most recent albums - Rock or Bust, 2008's Black Ice and 2000's Stiff Upper Lip - were all recorded at that city's Warehouse Studios.

According to Johnson's friend Dee Snider, a new record will feature material co-written by founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young before his 2017 death.