VOTE: What’s AC/DC’s Best Concert-Opening Song?

AC/DC have enough great opening songs for about 10 bands - but which is the best?

That's for you to decide. Below you'll find videos for 11 candidates, from the Bon Scott-era staple "Live Wire" to "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)," which the band has been using to start shows on their current Power Up tour.

You can vote for AC/DC's best concert-opening song once an hour between now and Sunday, April 27 at 11:59PM ET. The winning song will be announced the following morning.

AC/DC's 2025 North American Power Up tour kicks off Thursday April 10th in Minneapolis and concludes May 28 in Cleveland. You can get show and ticket information at the band's official website.

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Live Wire' in 1979

Read More: How to Hear and Watch Every US AC/DC Tour

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Hells Bells' in 1981

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Guns for Hire' in 1983

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Fly on the Wall' in 1985

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Who Made Who' in 1986

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Heatseeker' in 1988

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Thunderstruck' in 1991

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Back in Black' in 1996

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Rock 'n' Roll Train' in 2009

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Rock or Bust' in 2016

Watch AC/DC Perform 'If You Want Blood (You've Got It) in 2024