AC/DC returned to their home country for the first time in a decade tonight, kicking off the latest leg of their Power Up tour in front of 80,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They celebrated by performing the 1976 Bon Scott-era classic "Jailbreak" live for the first time in over 34 years. You can watch video of that performance below.

"Jailbreak" first appeared on the Australian edition of the Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap album. Eight years later it was released in America as part of the '74 Jailbreak EP.

According SetList.fm, the concert also marked the first time the band played the Powerage track "Riff Raff" and the show-opening "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" live in Australia.

Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug will next perform for another massive crowd in Melbourne on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The band will then continue on to shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbaine over the next five weeks, then visit South America and Mexico in February, March and April of 2026.

Next summer AC/DC will return to North America for a 16-date tour that kicks off July 11 in Charlotte and concludes Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Jailbreak' in Melbourne

AC/DC Nov. 12, 2025 Melbourne Set List

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "Highway to Hell"

11. "Shoot to Thrill"

12. "Sin City"

13. "Jailbreak"

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

15. "High Voltage"

16. "Riff Raff"

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

19. "Let There Be Rock"

20. "T.N.T."

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

via SetList.fm