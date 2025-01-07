House Where AC/DC Began Was Demolished by Unaware Developer

The childhood home of Malcolm and Angus Young, where they laid plans to form AC/DC in 1973, was demolished last month by a company which said it hadn’t known the location’s history.

The brothers and their family moved into 4 Burleigh Street in Burwood, Sydney, in 1965. Its cultural importance meant it was added to the New South Wales National Trust’s Register of Historic Houses in 2013 – although the register has no legal status and doesn’t offer any protection.

Burwood Square Pty Ltd bulldozed the building at some point in December as part of a multi-million dollar residential development, resulting in a furious backlash from fans.

“[P]ossibly the most iconic residence in the entire country has been demolished,” the operator of nearby music store Utopia Records said on Instagram. “One of my very favorite things to do was take visiting mates and musicians from around the world to this spot for the ultimate AC/DC photo op.”

The post continued: “One house out of an entire continent of houses couldn’t be protected as an Australian Rock Museum or a tourist destination for the gazillion Acca fans worldwide? Graceland keeps Memphis alive … this spot could have kept money coming into Burwood for decades to come.

“No one from the Local Council, State or Federal Governments stepped in? Even the bloke in charge that is apparently some huge Aussie rock fan?”

The company’s general manager, Leon Kmita, vowed to make amends by building a bar or cafe in the location, using material salvaged from the rubble of the Youngs’ house.

Developers ‘Shocked’ to Realize They’d Demolished AC/DC House

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us,” Kmita said in a statement. “Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.”

Adding that the entire team were experiencing “heartfelt regret,” he continued: “We now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide.

“While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story. To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right.”