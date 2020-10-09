Six AC/DC Albums Commemorated With New Australian Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has released a series of seven coins celebrating the country's most popular rock band, AC/DC.

The series includes 20-cent pieces dedicated to six of the band's most popular albums: 1975's High Voltage, 1976's T.N.T., 1976's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1980's Back in Black, 1981's For Those About to Rock We Salute You and 1995's Ballbreaker.

There's also a frosted, silver $1 coin featuring the band's logo and guitarist Angus Young. You can see photos of all seven coins below.

The news arrives the same week AC/DC announced Power Up, their first new studio album in six years. The upcoming release follows several tumultuous years for the long-running hard-rock band, including the death of founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017.

Three members - singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams - left the band for legal or health reasons during various stages of the 2015-2016 Rock or Bust tour. But all three returned to the group for the recording of Power Up, which features riff ideas the Young brothers came up with together before Malcolm's death.

The AC/DC coins are available for purchase now at the Royal Australian Mint website.