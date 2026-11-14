The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles is in full swing, as musicians and celebrities alike have hit the red carpet.

This year’s crop of inductees includes five artists who previously appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot: Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Iron Maiden, Oasis and Sade. Meanwhile, Wu Tang Clan and Luther Vandross made it in as first-time nominees, while Phil Collins will earn enshrinement for a second time (he previously went in as a member of Genesis in 2010).

“It's great,” Collins said of the honor an interview last month. “It's just one of those things you don't think you're ever going to get, and sometimes you get proved wrong. And I'm glad it happened now, coming together at a time in your life when you can actually… I mean, I always appreciated it, and I always realized that I was lucky to have that kind of success. But when it actually happened, I mean, it's a pat on the back. It's like, you've done good. I was thrilled [when I found out]”.

READ MORE: Predicting the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Five artists will earn induction under the Early Influence Award: Cuban-American singer Celia Cruz, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, hip hop trailblazer Queen Latifah, rapper MC Lyte and folk rock legend Gram Parsons. Meanwhile, songwriter Linda Creed, musician Jimmy Miller and record producers Rick Rubin and Arif Mardin will each be inducted via the Musical Excellence Award.

Unlike in previous years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hasn’t revealed who will be presenting and performing at this year’s event. Looking at the red carpet gives us some clues, as artists like Steven Tyler, members of Metallica, John 5, Run-DMC, No Doubt and Deftones were seen alongside this year’s inductees.

You can view a gallery of red carpet photos, featuring the aforementioned artists and more, below.