David Byrne, Flea and John Prine Among 2021 Grammy Nominees

The 2021 Grammy Award nominees have been unveiled. Even though classic rock acts were ignored in the major, general-field categories, many could be found in various other slots.

The Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category features releases from Paul McCartney, the Grateful Dead, Depeche Mode and Wilco. Movies about ZZ Top and Linda Ronstadt were among the nominees in the Best Music Film category. And David Byrne received a nom for Best Musical Theater Album thanks to his American Utopia on Broadway, while Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is a nominee for Best Spoken Word Album for the audio version of his memoir Acid for the Children.

Two classic artists received posthumous nominations: John Prine is up for both Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, while Leonard Cohen's Thanks for the Dance is a nominee in the Best Folk Album category.

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach received a nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, an honor he previously won in 2013. Also up for Producer of the Year: Andrew Watt, who counts Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man among his credits.

The rock categories were dominated by female artists, as Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers and Brittany Howard each scored multiple nominations. Australian psychedelic rockers Tame Impala received two nominations, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Album, while the Strokes earned a nom in the Best Rock Album category with their LP The New Abnormal. Beyonce led all artists with a total of nine nominations.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah. The comedian was a Grammy nominee last year but lost to Dave Chappelle.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I, too, know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, exactly how the Grammys will take place remains to be seen. Some award shows have opted to go completely virtual, using a mix of live and pre-recorded elements, while other events, such as the recent American Music Awards, have incorporated a socially distanced live audience. The 2021 Grammys will air CBS on Jan. 31 at 8PM ET.

You can see a list of the rock-related nominations and categories below.

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-rush,” Body Count

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-between,” In This Moment

“Bloodmoney,” Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe),” Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul Mccartney & James Musgrave, Art Directors (Paul Mccartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, Art Directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode, Jeff Schulz, Art Director (Depeche Mode)

Ode To Joy, Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco)

The Story Of Ghostly International, Michael Cina & Molly Smith, Art Directors (Various Artists)