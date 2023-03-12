David Byrne and Lenny Kravitz Lead Oscars Musical Performances

David Byrne and Lenny Kravitz were among the performers at the 95th Academy Awards.

Byrne was one of the night’s nominees thanks to "This Is a Life," which he co-wrote with composer Ryan Lott and singer Mitski for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. During the awards ceremony, Byrne took the stage with actress Stephanie Hsu. Notably, the former Talking Heads frontman – who once famously grabbed attention with his oversized suit – performed during the Oscars with giant, wobbly hot dog fingers. The appendages referenced one of the many memorable and unique visuals seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Though “This Is a Life” didn’t win the award for Best Original Song – which went to M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, the musical team behind "Naatu Naatu" – Everything Everywhere All at Once was one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home seven total awards, including Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and Best Picture.

Watch David Byrne's Oscars Performance

Meanwhile, Kravitz performed during the In Memoriam portion of the program. The rocker delivered a poignant rendition of "Calling All Angels," a track from his 2004 album Baptism. The segment was introduced by actor John Travolta, who got emotional while alluding to his late Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John.

Kravitz’s Hollywood connections run deep; his parents were actress Roxie Roker and film producer Sy Kravitz, while his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, is a successful actress in her own right, with film credits including Mad Max: Fury Road, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Batman.

Other performers during the awards show included pop stars Lady Gaga and Rihanna.