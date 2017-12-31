A trio of legendary classic rock bands were decimated by losses this year, while a pair of early genius also died. We likewise said farewell to Tom Petty, Walter Becker and Chris Cornell, among others, in 2017. Keep scrolling for a complete list of Rockers We Lost in 2017.

Various news outlets initially reported Petty's death in early October, as he fought to overcome an apparent heart attack, but then had to retract those same headlines. A family spokesman finally confirmed his passing a day later, at age 66.

The Allman Brothers Band mourned the deaths of two founding members as well as producer Johnny Sandlin, during a devastating season of loss. Butch Trucks died in January at age 69, the victim of suicide. By May, they'd lost Gregg Allman, too. He was also 69.

Meanwhile, AC/DC saw the passing of 64-year-old co-founder Malcolm Young and his brother George, who served as a key producer for the group. Dave Hlubek, lead guitarist and co-founder of Molly Hatchet, passed away – as did founding Molly Hatchet bassist Banner Thomas.

We lost rock pioneers Fats Domino and Chuck Berry. Steely Dan legend Walter Becker died after brief battle with cancer. John Wetton, bassist and singer for Asia, King Crimson and U.K., succumbed after a cancer battle, as well.

Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington also died by suicide. Musicians who rose to fame with Black Sabbath, Boston, Foghat, the J. Geils Band, Mott the Hoople, and Spooky Tooth passed, as well.

