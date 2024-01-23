You'd be hard-pressed to find a more blanketed and ultimately meaningless musical term than "alternative" — and yet, looking at the Top 30 Albums of 1994, it's somehow the most apt description for such an eclectic year.

Rock had already experienced several seismic shifts in the first half of the decade, spearheaded by Nirvana's generation-defining Nevermind. The diamond-selling album kicked off the grunge revolution in earnest, and multiplatinum releases from the likes of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots and more followed.

Grunge enjoyed a meteoric rise, but it flamed out almost as quickly and spectacularly as it began, as symbolized by the death of Kurt Cobain in April 1994. Several of the genre's top acts still reigned atop the charts that year, but they had to contend with several new strains of rock: the fizzy pop-punk of Green Day and the Offspring, the booksmart power-pop of Weezer, the sardonic indie rock of Pavement and the industrial art-rock of Nine Inch Nails.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the concurrent rise of these musical subgenres is that nearly all of them produced massive commercial successes. Green Day's Dookie sold a staggering 10 million copies in the United States alone; even Nine Inch Nails' morbid The Downward Spiral went quadruple platinum. It seemed as if the music industry at large had adopted a kitchen-sink approach, and plenty of trailblazers were keen to reap the rewards.

This diverse musical climate also emboldened aging classic rockers to change tact or reinterpret some of their older works. Tom Petty and Neil Young delivered raw, reflective masterpieces with Wildflowers and Sleeps With Angels, respectively, and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant gave their Led Zeppelin catalog a facelift on No Quarter. Motley Crue and Alice Cooper made valiant (if commercially unsuccessful) attempts to roughen up their sound, while the Rolling Stones mounted one of many late-career comebacks.

Read about all of these and more in our list of the Top 30 Albums of 1994.