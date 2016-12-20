Steve Howe ‘Can’t Predict’ Whether Yes Will Reunite With Former Members at Rock Hall Induction

Much of the Yes discography is devoted to good old-fashioned peace and love — but no one feuds quite like a British band, so it's well worth asking whether they'll perform with former members Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman and Bill Bruford when they accept their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next April.

It's a question guitarist Steve Howe has obviously considered, but he doesn't have an answer yet — at least not one he was willing to share with Rolling Stone when discussing the band's long-awaited, recently announced induction into the Hall. "I can't say. I don't know and I can't predict. It just depends on how it feels and what the communication is and what the spirit is," he demurred. "It's gotta be discussed and gotta be considered. Obviously it's a consideration."

It sounds like Bruford might be the least likely participant in a Rock Hall reunion, if only because, as Howe put it, "he hasn't played in nine years and he's not anticipating playing again, and I don't see anyone pressuring him to play." As for the others, Howe betrayed no hint of ill will; although he declined to discuss the last time he'd spoken with Anderson, he offered his blessing to the ARW project that's recently reunited Anderson with Rabin and Wakeman — and even seemed open to the possibility of some sort of reunion tour as part of what he predicted would be a "colossal" 50th anniversary celebration in 2018.

"Even considering it, you'd have to think about how it could work in a different way," mused Howe. "It's nice seeing people play together, but it's really about the mood and the willingness and the love and the sharing. It just comes down to a lot of other things, unfortunately, like business and technical. Those other parts both help and interfere and destruct."

As for the induction itself, Howe surmised that late founding bassist Chris Squire would have been thrilled with the news — and although Squire isn't around to see it, Howe isn't complaining about the timing. "It's a bit like waiting for a train. Maybe it's on time and you just noticed waiting," he shrugged. "I don't regret the wait. I just feel this must be the right time since it happened."

