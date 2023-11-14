Geddy Lee Can’t Decide Which Rush Album Is the Worst

Asked to select Rush's worst album, Geddy Lee makes one suggestion – then quickly makes another.

"Immediately, Caress of Steel comes to mind," he tells Louder. "But I've met so many fans who love that record. And I think Presto disappointed a lot of fans. The songwriting was a little flat."

Caress of Steel arrived as Rush's third album, and eventually went gold in 1975 behind a stabilized lineup that now included Neil Peart. Presto helped Rush close out the '80s with a gold-selling international Top 20 hit.

Selecting Rush's best album came easier for Lee – as did his favorite project by someone else.

"I would say Clockwork Angels," Lee said, referencing Rush's 2012 career-closing LP. "It has that combination of songwriting and performance, all the things that go into a great record."

Geddy Lee's Favorite Classic Rock Album

As for albums recorded by his contemporaries, Lee said Who's Next "embodies all the best things about rock 'n' roll – great songwriting, great playing. Almost every tune is a classic."

Lee credits songwriter Pete Townshend, calling him "hands-down the greatest writer of rock songs. 'Won't Get Fooled Again,' 'Behind Blue Eyes,' 'Tommy' … on and on and on. He was equally adept at writing beautiful melodies and hard rock. The full body of the Who, if you examine it against other artists in rock, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody as consistently brilliant as him."

The best-known track from the Who's 1971 multi-platinum Top 5 smash LP remains Lee's favorite classic rock anthem, too: "It's got to be 'Won't Get Fooled Again' by the Who. Maybe the greatest power chords ever recorded. Who invented the power chord? Probably Pete."

