Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses on Stage

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N’ Roses for a rendition of “Paradise City” in Florida last night (Oct. 2).

His guest spot came at the end of a 28-song set delivered by Axl Rose’s band, after Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH had opened the show.

Video of the moment can be seen below.

“Wolfgang Van Halen – do you know how cool it is to say that?” Rose asked the audience as the guest appeared. “That’s fucking cool, you’ll understand. We’re talking legacy.” He didn’t add anything at the end of the song, having thrown his mic into the crowd a few seconds earlier.

Mammoth WVH have been Guns N’ Roses’ tour mates since a run of summer shows began in July, with the final date taking place tonight (Oct. 3) at the same venue, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“I’m really nervous, as always," Van Halen told UCR before the road trip began. "I’m a very anxious person. But in a funny way, it’s very similar to how I started out in Van Halen, where the first show I played was at an arena in Charlotte, N.C. This time, it’s at a stadium in Hershey, Penn. So it’s following in a really funny way - but definitely still terrifying. It’s an honor to be there ... and I’m going to do my best.”

He later revealed that, on their first meeting, Rose had hugged him and complemented his work with Mammoth WVH. “He told me that he really liked 'Don’t Back Down,' and that he really liked the video," the younger artist said. "I couldn’t believe it. He was a really sweet guy." He added: “The other day, Duff [McKagan] came to our dressing room and he’s a sweetheart as well. He was telling us how Axl said that 'Don’t Back Down' is just straight fuckin’ rock and roll and I thought that was the biggest compliment I could have heard. It still feels like a dream."

Wolfgang Van Halen Guests with Guns N’ Roses