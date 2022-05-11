Whitesnake Launch David Coverdale Farewell Tour: Videos, Set List

Whitesnake played the first date of David Coverdale’s farewell tour last night with a performance at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

The band’s current lineup features founder and singer Coverdale, drummer Tommy Aldridge, guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, keyboardist Michele Luppi, multi-instrumentalist Dino Jelusick and bassist Tanya O'Callaghan. It was the first Whitesnake show for O'Callaghan, who joined the band in 2021, becoming the first female member in the group’s history.

The band opened its set with “Bad Boys/Children of the Night,” a track combining two songs from 1987's self-titled album. From there, Whitesnake rolled into the title track from 1984’s Slide It In, followed by the power ballad “Love Ain’t No Stranger.”

Other set highlights included such hits as “Is This Love,” "Still of the Night" and “Here I Go Again.”

"Thank you, Dublin! You brought tears to an old snake's eyes," Coverdale wrote on Twitter following the show. "Blessings on you and yours for an unforgettable evening in the company of friends. ... The Irish Whitesnake choir was in exceptional form."

Videos from the performance, along with the full set list, can be found below.

Coverdale announced he’d be embarking on a final Whitesnake trek in October.

“Make no mistake, this is the farewell tour,” the singer insisted. “I'm 70. It's a very physically challenging thing for me to do at the best of times. But it's very important for me to achieve completion and to express my appreciation and gratitude to all the people … who've supported me for five decades, 50 years. It blows my mind – it really does.”

He was also clear to note that Whitesnake would continue.

“It's me, just David Coverdale, who's retiring from touring at that level. Whitesnake will still make projects,” he declared. “The music of Whitesnake will continue.”

Watch Whitesnake Perform 'Fool For Your Loving'

Watch Whitesnake Perform 'Take Me With You'

Watch Whitesnake Perform 'Crying in the Rain'

Watch Whitesnake Perform 'Is This Love'

Watch Whitesnake Perform 'Here I Go Again'

Whitesnake, 3 Arena, Dublin, 5/10/22

1. “Bad Boys / Children of the Night”

2. “Slide It In”

3. “Love Ain't No Stranger”

4. “Hey You (You Make Me Rock)”

5. “Slow an' Easy”

6. “Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City”

7. “Fool for Your Loving”

8. “Trouble Is Your Middle Name”

9. “Crying in the Rain”

10. “Is This Love”

11. “Give Me All Your Love”

12. “Here I Go Again”

13. “Still of the Night”

14. “Take Me With You”