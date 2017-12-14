Whitesnake fans will need to wait a little longer than expected to hear the band's new Purple Tour live package, but you can hear one track — a new rendition of their 1980 song "Fool for Your Loving" — right now.

Previously scheduled for release in November, The Purple Tour is now set to arrive in stores on Jan. 19, and available to pre-order now. As previously reported, the package commemorates Whitesnake's tour celebrating frontman David Coverdale's tenure with Deep Purple; with that in mind, the track listing is obviously heavy with Deep Purple cuts, although there's still room for some Whitesnake favorites — as evidenced by the inclusion of "Fool for Your Loving," which you can listen to exclusively below.

"We just wanted to play the damn songs," said Coverdale in a press release. "Each member of the band brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We’ve all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4."

The Purple Tour's release looks likely to begin a big year for fans of the band. Whitesnake have already been announced as a touring partner with Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening for a lengthy series of summer dates, and there's new music in the works as well — the group's next album, tentatively titled Flesh and Blood, looks likely to arrive prior to the tour's launch, and boasts what Coverdale promises are "extraordinarily positive, potent, juicy classic Whitesnake songs from balls-to-the-wall to blues, to epics to ballads."