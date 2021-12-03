‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Plots Massive 2022 North American Tour

"Weird Al" Yankovic is hitting the road next year for a 130-plus stop North American tour.

The musical satirist is reprising his 2017-18 Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. The new trek will be called, fittingly, the Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour. Once again, Yankovic will eschew his best-known parody songs and extravagant stage production in favor of deep cuts and a more intimate presentation à la VH1 Storytellers or MTV Unplugged.

The tour begins on April 23 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and ends on Oct. 29 in New York City. You can find the entire 133-date itinerary on Yankovic's website.

"I've loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage," Yankovic said in a statement, “so I've been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Yankovic catapulted to fame in the mid-‘80s with a series of gold and platinum albums and a Top 20 Michael Jackson spoof titled "Eat It.” Dozens of high-profile parodies followed, including "Fat," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana" and "The Saga Begins."

On the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, however, Yankovic instead focused on original compositions such as "My Baby's in Love With Eddie Vedder" and the 11-minute epic "Albuquerque." Yankovic also included a different cover song in each night's encore, from the Kinks' "You Really Got Me” to Foo Fighters’ “This Is a Call."

As in 2017-18, comedian Emo Phillips will open Yankovic's upcoming tour dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10.