‘Weird Al’ Launches 2025 Tour in Las Vegas: Set List, Video

"Weird Al" Yankovic kicked off his extensive 2025 tour in Las Vegas on Friday night, performing at the Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Resort.

Yankovic's set included several live debuts, like "Mission Statement," "Polkamania!" and "Everything You Know Is Wrong," as well as songs he hasn't performed in years.

A complete set list, plus videos from the concert, can be viewed below.

The Bigger & Weirder tour will continue with four more dates at the same venue in Las Vegas before traveling all across North America. At the tour's conclusion on Sept. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee, Yankovic will have performed 65 shows.

"This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic explained in a previous statement. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players onstage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"

Watch 'Weird Al' Yankovic Perform 'Tacky' in Las Vegas

Watch 'Weird Al' Yankovic Perform 'Everything You Know Is Wrong' in Las Vegas

'Weird Al' Yankovic, 6/13/25, Las Vegas, Nevada, Set List:

1. "Tacky"

2. "Mission Statement" (Live premiere)

3. "Polkamania!" (Live premiere)

4. Drum Solo

5. "Everything You Know Is Wrong" (Live premiere)

6. "One More Minute"

7. "Smells Like Nirvana"

8. "Dare to Be Stupid"

9. "Party in the CIA" / "It's All About the Pentiums" / "Bedrock Anthem" / "My Bologna" / "Ricky" / "Ode to a Superhero" / "I Love Rocky Road" / "Eat It" / "Like a Surgeon" / "Word Crimes" / "Canadian Idiot" (First time for "Ricky" since 1984.)

10. "Fat" (first time since 2016)

11. "Captain Underpants Theme" (Live premiere)

12. "Now You Know" (Live premiere)

13. "I Am Woman" (Helen Reddy cover)

14. "Milo Murphy's Law Theme Song" (Live premiere)

15. "Skipper Dan"

16. Drum Solo (reprise)

17. "eBay" (full version for the first time since 2003)

18. "Stop Forwarding That Crap to Me"

19. "White & Nerdy"

20. "Amish Paradise"

Encore:

22. "We All Have Cell Phones"

23. "The Saga Begins"

24. "Yoda" ("Hooked on a Feeling" added to the Yoda Chant)