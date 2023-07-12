Elton John and Weird Al Yankovic Among 2023 Emmy Nominees

Elton John, Weird Al Yankovic and the Fleetwood Mac-inspired series Daisy Jones & the Six were among the nominees announced for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium racked up a total of three nominations, including Best Variety Special (Live). A win in the category would elevate the Rocket Man to EGOT status – he already has a Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

“It’s an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget,” John said via statement following his nomination. “My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a tongue-in-cheek (fictitious) biopic of the beloved parody singer, scored an impressive eight Emmy nominations. Yankovic himself was nominated in two categories – Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song “Now You Know.” Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Yankovic in the film, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

“Sorry for screaming at the top of my lungs, but WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY JUST GOT EIGHT EMMY NOMINATIONS!!!!” Yankovic tweeted shortly after the Emmy nominees were unveiled.

Daisy Jones & the Six, the Amazon original series loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, picked up nine nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Music Supervision and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the show’s star, Riley Keough.

Other notable Emmy nominations include the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, which received five, and Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which is up for two awards. Animated rock group Gorillaz received a nom in the Outstanding Emerging Media Program category, while the broadcast of London’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is nominated for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.