Wayne Osmond, Singer and Guitarist in the Osmonds, Dead at 73

Wayne Osmond, vocalist and guitarist for the Osmonds, has died at the age of 73.

“Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” the musician’s family confirmed in a statement to Salt Lake City news station, KSL TV. “His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly.”

One of nine children in the Osmond family, Wayne originally started a barbershop quartet alongside brothers Alan, Merrill and Jay in 1958. Three years later, they were discovered during a performance at Disneyland and offered a recurring role on Andy Williams’ variety show. Further TV appearances for the Osmond Brothers would follow, but the group enjoyed its biggest success in the ‘70s after brothers Jimmy and Donny joined.

READ MORE: Top 200 '70s Songs

With their name shortened to the Osmonds, the family band became teen idols for much of the decade. Their clean cut brand of bubblegum pop found a massive audience, resulting in hit songs like “One Bad Apple,” “Yo-Yo,” “Down by the Lazy River” and “Crazy Horses.”

The Osmonds’ popularity would wane over the years, though some members – notably, Donnie and Marie – enjoyed success outside of the group. The Osmonds sold 77 million records worldwide during their career and in 2003 they were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Wayne battled several major health issues during the latter part of his life. In 1997, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Though it was successfully treated, he was left mostly deaf as a result. He retired from the Osmonds in 2007, and a 2012 stroke later left him unable to play guitar. His final public performance with his family took place in 2018.