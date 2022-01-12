W.A.S.P. Announce 40th-Anniversary Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Eighties metal stalwarts W.A.S.P. are going blind in Texas — and the rest of the country, as they embark on their first U.S. tour in more than a decade to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The trek begins on Oct. 29 in Anaheim, Calif., and runs through Dec. 9 in San Francisco. Fellow '80s metal veterans Armored Saint will join them on the road, with Michael Schenker providing additional support on the Texas and Oklahoma dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14. You can find more ticketing information at W.A.S.P.'s website and see the full list of tour dates below.

"For over 10 years, we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting in October 2022, we return," bandleader Blackie Lawless said in a tour promo video, which you can watch below. "Ten years I’d want, 10 years I’ve cussed, 10 years I’d lust to return to my homeland and be a wild child, a love machine, to be blind in Texas, on your knees and headless."

W.A.S.P. last toured the U.S. in 2010, and their last U.S. show took place in 2013 at the M3 Rock Festival. Joining Lawless on the upcoming trek are bassist Mike Duda, who has been with the band since 1995; guitarist Doug Blair, who has been with the band since 2006; and relative newcomer Aquiles Priester, who joined in 2017.

"We'll take the band and the fans back to where it all started, complete with a stage-show extravaganza that many fans never saw live," Lawless continued. "'Cause I wanna scream, 'cause I wanna feed, 'cause I wanna bleed, 'cause I wanna be somebody."

W.A.S.P. 40th-Anniversary Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Oct. 29 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

Oct. 30 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Oct. 31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Nov. 2 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 3 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion

Nov. 4 - San Antonio, TX @ Eaton Arena

Nov. 5 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

Nov. 6 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Nov. 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Nov. 10 - Ashwaubenon, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Nov. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Harpo's

Nov. 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Nov. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theater

Nov. 16 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Nov. 17 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Nov. 18 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

Nov. 19 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Nov. 20 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

Nov. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

Nov. 26 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

Nov. 29 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 30 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

Dec. 2 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Dec. 3 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Dec. 5 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Dec. 7 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theater

Dec. 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency