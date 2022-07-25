Watch W.A.S.P. Play First Concert Since 2019: Set List and Video

W.A.S.P. played their first concert since 2019 on Saturday, performing at Skansen in Stockholm, the oldest open-air museum in Sweden.

You can see video from the show and the set list below.

The Blackie Lawless-fronted quartet — which also features bassist Mike Duda, guitarist Doug Blair and drummer Aquiles Priester — delivered a 12-song set that included many of its signature songs, including "I Wanna Be Somebody," "L.O.V.E. Machine" and "Wild Child." They also covered the Who's "The Real Me" and Ray Charles' "I Don't Need No Doctor," the latter as part of a medley alongside their song "Hellion."

Absent from the set list was the band's controversial debut single, "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)," which made the PMRC's "Filthy 15" list of morally objectionable songs upon its release in 1984 and was consequently dropped from W.A.S.P.'s self-titled debut album. W.A.S.P. hasn't played "Animal" live since 2006, as Lawless dropped the song from the band's set after becoming a born-again Christian.

Lawless told Eddie Trunk in January that he was "leaning in the direction of" re-implementing "Animal" into the set list for W.A.S.P.'s upcoming 40th-anniversary U.S. tour, which kicks off in October. "There's a part of me that says it's already out there. You can't put the genie back in the bottle," he said. "Do I owe it to the fan base to really make this a true retrospect of what we've done? If I had to give you an answer right now, I would say I'm leaning in the direction of doing it."

The bandleader recently reflected on the enormity of a 40th-anniversary trek to UCR. "I've always thought the testament of a real career was not if an artist could do it for five years or for 10 years. It was more like, could you do it for 20? Could you do it for 30?" Lawless said. "And then you start going beyond that, and it's head-scratching time then. It's a testament to the relationship between any artist and their fan base because all artists have to be willing to take that fan base on a lifelong journey. And to do that, you need to effectively crack open your skull and allow that audience to come in and walk around barefooted inside your head."

Watch W.A.S.P. Play 'Wild Child' Live in Stockholm

Watch W.A.S.P. Play 'L.O.V.E. Machine' Live in Stockholm

Watch W.A.S.P. Play 'I Wanna Be Somebody' Live in Stockholm

W.A.S.P., Skansen, Stockholm, Sweden, 7/23/22

1. "On Your Knees"

2. "Inside the Electric Circus"

3. "The Real Me"

4. "L.O.V.E. Machine"

5. "Crazy"

6. "The Idol"

7. "Hellion / I Don't Need No Doctor"

8. "Arena of Pleasure"

Encore

9. "Chainsaw Charlie (Murders in the New Morgue)"

10. "The Great Misconceptions of Me"

Encore 2

11. "Wild Child"

12. "I Wanna Be Somebody"