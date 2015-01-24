Warren Zevon released Wanted Dead or Alive, his debut album, in 1969. Nobody heard it. And you really wouldn’t want to, because none of the singer-songwriter’s sharp, scathing wit is displayed.

By the time he returned in 1976 with a self-titled record produced by his pal Jackson Browne, Zevon’s identity had been fully shaped. He had some ups and downs over the years, including several well-documented bouts with the bottle that put his career on hold for a while. He staged a comeback near the end of the ‘80s that kept him busy until his death from cancer in 2003.

Our list of the Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs includes tracks from that 1976 album (which you might as well call his proper debut) to The Wind, a terrific final LP released just weeks before he passed away.