Vinnie Vincent to Record Live DVD in October

Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent announced plans to hold an “intimate party” in October, which will be recorded and released on DVD. It's set to feature his first professionally shot live scenes in more than 30 years.

Vincent has previously held “fan bash” events at S.I.R. Nashville, though the two-day event on Oct. 17 and 18 will be even more exclusive as a result of coronavirus social restrictions. Tickets cost $500 each with a guarantee that, should the Let Freedom Rock Bash be canceled, fans will receive refunds “immediately upon notice.”

“The Let Freedom Rock Bash will be professionally filmed, edited and released as a documentary DVD set of these two very special days in October 2020,” a press release said. “Vinnie Vincent’s performances will be filmed live, along with a filmed collage of guest interaction of the Legion and Euphoria [fan group] members, who will be immortalized forever on a first-of-its-kind Vinnie Vincent DVD.”

Noting that the venue was operating at 50 percent capacity, the release explained that "this will be an intimate party where every guest will be captured on film … their thoughts, opinions, voices, conversations, style and excitement against the backdrop of one of the most perilous moments in U.S. history. All of which will inter-cut with the first recorded and filmed Vinnie Vincent Live Performance since 1988, captured forever in a time capsule. … It’s time to rock and feel good again. And most of all, we need to come together to celebrate life, liberty and freedom.”

Tickets are available at Vincent’s website, with payment due by Aug. 25.