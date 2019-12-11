Tomorrow: Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr, James Hetfield & More Live At VetsAid

Joe Walsh & Friends Present: VetsAid 2020 | Home For The Holidays

Enjoy performances by Joe, Ringo Starr, Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, ZZ Top, Jon Bon Jovi, Jimmy Buffett, The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor and sooo many more, live from the comfort of your own home tomorrow, December 12!

Tickets are on sale now and 100% of proceeds go towards funding veterans programs across the country.