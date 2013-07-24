Best Vacation Songs

It's been years since we were forced to add a bunch of numbers together in the name of "education," but summer vacation still means one thing to us. Nope, not the beach, sun and doing absolutely nothing all day. It means no school for three whole months! Alice Cooper's timeless anthem will stand as long as there are kids, teachers and useless information to be passed between them. And we still get a youthful kick out of the immortal line "We got no class, and we got no principals ... we can't even think of a word that rhymes."