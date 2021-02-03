Watch the New ‘Wayne’s World’ Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Wayne and Garth have reunited for a new Uber Eats commercial. The Wayne's World characters created by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey show up in a new TV spot that will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The clip, a playful riff on the movie's surreal product-placement segment, centers on the public-access-TV duo's distaste for gimmicky advertising. "We'd never manipulate you the way all these other commercials do," says Garth (played by Carvey), before they do exactly that — holding up baby versions of themselves, using a dreamy slow motion on Garth's face and working in a "shameless" celebrity cameo from rapper Cardi B.

The ad ends with the trio singing a "Local Eats" variation of the Wayne's World theme as Wayne (Myers) strums along on guitar.

You can watch the commercial below.

The campaign was teased last week, when Wayne and Garth mocked the NFL's strict policy of not allowing the use of its copyrighted properties, including the Super Bowl, in ads having to do with the big game.

“We just wanted to say that we’ll see you soon for the ... game, which for legal reasons cannot be named," Myers says in the teaser video. Carvey then refers to the "big bowl," as Myers follows up with "the gigantic bowl," before they conclude that their words are "totally legal."

Wayne and Garth are also featured in a standalone clip performing the Wayne's World theme that includes the new lyrics for Uber Eats: "Local eats / Wayne's World / Yummy time / Excellent."

In December, Myers and Queen guitarist Brian May participated in a video interview devoted to Wayne's World. May revealed that Freddie Mercury, who died a few months before the February 1992 release of Wayne's World, did see the movie's opening scene that features "Bohemian Rhapsody" when May brought a videotape so the ailing singer could approve its use.

“He loved it," May said. "He just laughed and laughed. He was very weak, but he just smiled and laughed. He said, ‘How wonderful is that?’”

“I didn’t know that," Myers responded. "That’s ... I can’t even. My little Toronto head can’t handle that. But that’s fantastic.”