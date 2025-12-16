UB40 featuring Ali Campbell has announced dates for their 2026 tour.

The British group, formed in 1978 by singer and guitarist Campbell, will play a series of shows in the spring, with most of them taking place in the U.S.

The Big Love Tour follows a 2024 and 2025 European tour that included several festival headlining slots.

"UB40 is my legacy," Campbell said in a press release announcing the shows. "It's an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences.

ub40 1983 Ali Campbell leads UB40 at the Hammersmith Odeon during their 1983 peak. (David Corio, Redferns, Getty Images) loading...

"This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn't matter if you’re 10 years old or 100 years old; it's always a happy time. This is what I've done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either."

Campbell will be backed in the shows by the same band of players who have performed with him since 2008.

What Songs Is UB40 Known For?

UB40's debut album, Signing Off, came out in 1980. The LP hit No. 2 on the U.K. chart; their next four albums all reached the Top 5, with 1983's Labour of Love making it to No. 1.

Their breakthrough U.S. hit was a cover of Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine," originally released in 1984. In 1988, a longer version of the song hit No. 1.

Listen to UB40's 'Red Red Wine'

In 1993, they scored another No. 1 hit with a cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." UB40 have released 20 albums over their career.

Where Is UB40 Playing in 2026?

The group's 2026 tour dates begin on April 11 in Grenada, West Indies, with a date at the Grenada Reggae Fest. They will then head to Apopka, Florida, on April 15 for the first of eight U.S. concerts, including shows in Austin and Atlantic City.

UB40 is currently scheduled to end the run with a May 3 concert in New York.

You can see all of UB40 featuring Ali Campbell's 2026 Big Love Tour dates below.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Big Love Tour 2026

4/11/26 - Grenada, West Indies - National Cricket Stadium

4/15/26 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheatre

4/16/26 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

4/17/26 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

4/19/26 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Ekhard Hall

4/25/26 - Austin, TX - The Far Out (Main Stage)

5/1/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/2/26 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

5/3/26 - New York, NY - Kings Theatre