U2 Adds Four New Shows to 2027 Tour Plans

U2 have added four new dates to their 2027 tour schedule.

The Greatest Show on Earth world tour will now visit Spain in May, with two shows in Barcelona and one in Seville. The group has also added a third date to their June 2027 visit to Amsterdam.

You can see U2's complete tour schedule below. The band's first all-new studio album in nine years, Carnaval De Luz, will arrive on Nov. 13.

Read More: How Dolly Parton's Last Song Ended Up on U2's New Album

When Does U2's World Tour Start?

The Greatest Show on Earth world tour is currently scheduled to kick off Feb. 23 in Mexico City. This will be U2's first world tour since 2019's The Joshua Tree Tree tour. They played 40 shows at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2023 and 2024.

U2, Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour 2027

New dates in bold:

2/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

2/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

3/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

3/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/12 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS

3/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/27 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

4/26 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

4/28 - Stockholm, SE @ Strawberry Arena

5/05 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

5/08 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

5/13 - Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys

5/15- Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Luis Companys

5/22 - Seville, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja

5/27 - Libson, PT @ Estadio da Luz

6/05 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/09 - Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

6/18 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/19 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/22 - London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/30 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

7/05 - Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro