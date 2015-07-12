Top 10 Eric Carr Kiss Songs
Tracks feature the late Eric Carr's drumming, songwriting or even singing in a particularly noteworthy manner may not be large in number when place in context with Kiss' voluminous history. But during his 10-year stint with the band, Carr always managed to make himself heard one way or another. Here's a look at the Top 10 Eric Carr Kiss Songs:
- 10
'Carr Jam 1981'From 'Revenge' (1991)
Eric Carr recorded a demo of a song he was working on during sessions for his first album with Kiss, 1981's Music From 'The Elder', spontaneously adding his first and apparently only studio long-form drum solo. Fans finally got to hear it when his bandmates added the track to Revenge as a tribute after Carr's lost a battle with heart cancer in 1991. Former guitarist Ace Frehley's solo was removed from that version, but he had already used the song's main riff on his 1987 solo song "Breakout."
- 9
'Under the Rose'From 'Music from 'The Elder" (1981)
Carr must have been pretty surprised to join Kiss, only to find out their first album together would be a diverse, orchestra-aided concept album about a young boy's mystical forest quest. But he made the best of it, co-writing two songs on Music from 'The Elder,' the rocking instrumental "Escape From the Island" and this more dynamic song, which alternates between delicate verses and a deep, commanding call to action on the chorus.
- 8
'Saint and Sinner'From 'Creatures of the Night' (1982)
Carr, whose real name was Paul Caravello, ad to change his name when he joined Kiss, partially to keep photos of his real face being revealed to the press. The band was still wearing their trademark makeup, and Carr needed to find his own character. He first tried being a hawk, but soon settled on the fox design featured on 1982's Creatures of the Night. The album was a long-awaited return to hard-rock form, with Eric adding newly complex and thunderous drumming to their sound – particularly on this track, a kiss-off to departing guitarist Ace Frehley.
- 7
'No, No, No'From 'Crazy Nights' (1987)
Kiss seemed to be trying to emulate younger bands like Bon Jovi for most of the keyboard-heavy Crazy Nights. But on this Carr co-written effort, he and guitarist Bruce Kulick kick off perhaps the fastest Kiss song ever with an extremely flashy show of guitar and drum virtuosity. Added bonus: The inspired, old-fashioned "Demon"-era fire-breathing vocal from bassist Gene Simmons.
- 6
'King of the Mountain'From 'Asylum' (1985)
Asylum didn't feature a track with an Eric Carr songwriting credit, but he opens the record with an impressive extended drum introduction on this surging, Paul Stanley-fronted tale of victory over ... well, we're not sure what the struggle was about, but it's pretty obvious Kiss won. Maybe it was a contest to see which band could wear the most sequins and day-glo blouses.
- 5
'Under the Gun'From 'Animalize' (1984)
Another barn-burning Kiss song co-written by Carr, "Under the Gun" achieves a borderline metal chug thanks largely to his propulsive playing. The lyrics are also a hoot, with Stanley winking his way through Spinal Tap-esque lines such as "I don't need a reason to get crazy / I'm getting crazy / And that's enough."
- 4
'I Love It Loud'From 'Creatures of the Night' (1982)
Carr lets loose with probably the second most popular opening drumbeat in Kisstory on this enduring anthem to volume. ("Rock and Roll All Nite" still wins, right?). Without a doubt, it's the most massive. "I Love It Loud" helped dig Kiss out of a years-long commercial slump, and remained one of their most popular concert sing-alongs decades later.
- 3
'All Hell's Breakin' Loose'From 'Lick It Up' (1983)
Carr apparently wasn't thrilled at first with the spoken-rap vocal approach Paul Stanley used to convert the drummer's Lick It Up songwriting contribution into something different than the Led Zeppelin homage he had planned. But Carr understandably changed his tune as the song became a hit single and further cemented the now makeup-free Kiss's recently re-established popularity.
- 2
'Heaven's on Fire'From 'Animalize' (1984)
One of the most commercially successful Eric Carr Kiss songs this side of "Forever," "Heaven's on Fire" relies heavily on his rock-solid and surprisingly grooving drumbeat. This scorching track was also among the few non-makeup era entries to subsequently make its way into the reunited original band lineup's setlists.
- 1
'Little Caesar'From 'Hot in the Shade' (1989)
It took him until the second-to-last track on the last album he ever recorded with Kiss, but Eric Carr finally got to sing lead vocals on a song he co-wrote for the band. For years he'd handled live vocals on classics like "Black Diamond," but this was a big accomplishment. If Carr's life was a movie, "Little Caesar" would be the soundtrack for the victorious moment of redemption, and the rousing sing-along chorus sets the perfect uplifting tone. (It's particularly great to hear the whole band "whoa-oh-oh"-ing along joyously behind him.) He died very young, but Eric Carr certainly brought more than his share of joy to millions in his short life.