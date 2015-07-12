Top 10 Eric Carr Kiss Songs

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It took him until the second-to-last track on the last album he ever recorded with Kiss, but Eric Carr finally got to sing lead vocals on a song he co-wrote for the band. For years he'd handled live vocals on classics like "Black Diamond," but this was a big accomplishment. If Carr's life was a movie, "Little Caesar" would be the soundtrack for the victorious moment of redemption, and the rousing sing-along chorus sets the perfect uplifting tone. (It's particularly great to hear the whole band "whoa-oh-oh"-ing along joyously behind him.) He died very young, but Eric Carr certainly brought more than his share of joy to millions in his short life.