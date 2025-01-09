The year 1980 was more than a calendar-turning moment. It heralded a swath of new beginnings, abrupt endings, historic turns and subtle shifts.

Surveying it all, our list of the Top 40 Rock Albums of 1980 says a lot about how 12 months can make such a huge impact.

Debut albums arrived from the Pretenders, Iron Maiden and retooled versions of AC/DC and Black Sabbath. John Lennon released Double Fantasy with Yoko Ono, the final album of his lifetime. Ozzy Osbourne issued his solo debut. Yes released their first album without Jon Anderson.

Bruce Springsteen got expansive. The Clash got even more expansive. Billy Joel toughened up, while the Police fought among themselves. Steve Winwood finally got on track. Paul McCartney went solo again but in a very modern way.

Steely Dan came to a sudden stop. Joy Division did, too. Queen bid rock farewell. David Bowie left Berlin – and all of its cool weirdness – behind. Big changes were afoot for Journey.

There were also signs of what was to come, years before the advent of MTV. Hall and Oates returned to the top but with a whole new sound. Talking Heads moved far beyond their nervy roots. Blondie also stretched new creative muscles. Def Leppard arrived. Genesis hinted at their own sweeping commercial possibilities.

In a way, it's hard to believe all of this happened in just one year. The following staff-voted list of Top 40 Rock Albums of 1980 puts it all in perspective.

Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

