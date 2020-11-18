Hear the New Posthumous Single From the Outfield’s Tony Lewis

The family of Tony Lewis, the late frontman of the British pop-rock band the Outfield, has released a video for his posthumous single “Gonna Make You Love Me.”

The song appears on a new six-track EP, More Than I Dared, the profits from which will be donated to the MusiCares charity.

You can watch the video, and see the track listing for the EP, below.

Lewis died last month at age 62. The Outfield reached No. 6 in the U.S. in 1986 with “Your Love,” taken from their debut album Play Deep, which reached the Top 10 and was eventually certified triple platinum.

“On behalf of my girls and myself, I’d like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, affection and sadness for the loss of our adored Tony,” Lewis' widow, Carol, said in a statement. “Following his debut venture as a solo artist, Tony had been in the studio this year working on new music. We had written a new body of work and have decided to release a full EP collection to share with and thank his fans for their continued support of his solo career.”

She noted that “Tony’s life was full of music. He was never happier than being onstage connecting with a crowd or meeting fans and listening to their stories. He was truly grateful for his career that started in 1983. I know his distinctive voice and musical legacy will carry on through these new songs. Please remember him with love, laughter and a sense of fun. He is, was, and always will be, irreplaceable.”

Tony Lewis, ‘More Than I Dared’ Track Listing

1. “Gonna Make You Love Me”

2. “One By One”

3. “My World”

4. “I Feel Alive”

5. “Then There Was You”

6. “I’m Falling”