House Built for Tommy Lee Hits Market for $3.4 Million

A Malibu house originally built for Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his then-wife, actress Pamela Anderson, is back on the market for nearly $3.4 million.

The six-bed, six bath Spanish villa (which was also once owned by Boys Don't Cry frontman Nick Richards) was built for Lee in 1991 and has since been fully renovated. It features a two-story rotunda entrance with Spanish tile floors and a wood-beamed ceiling.

Encompassing 7,462-square-feet, the house includes multiple dual-sided fireplaces, a billiards room with a wet bar, a wine cellar and a family room. A spa-like bathroom is part of the master suite.

Outside, a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa with waterfalls, a koi pond, a grill and multiple patios help owners enjoy their 2.3 acres of land.

You can see photos of the house below.

On Valentine's Day, the 55-year-old Lee announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Brittany Furlan, 31, on Instagram. "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee #engaged," he posted, along with a video of the two holding hands and showing off the sparkle on her heart-shaped ring.

This will mark Lee's fourth marriage and fifth engagement. He was also married to actress Heather Locklear, who went on to marry former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, from whom she also later divorced.