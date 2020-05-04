Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has put his Calabasas, Calif. home back on the market.

At just under 10,000 square feet, the impressive three-story property boasts a wide array of distinctive amenities.

Described in its official listing as “the perfect balance of a tropical escape and artistic functionality,” the home’s centerpiece is a tropical atrium with a koi pond and retractable roof.

As you’d expect from Lee, the house is perfectly suited for entertaining. An oversized living room and library with private terrace are featured on the home’s main floor, while the lower level includes a state of the art recording studio, theater with concession bar and a wine tasting room.

Elsewhere, an expansive chef's kitchen is highlighted with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The bedrooms, located on the main and upper level, are also a sight to behold. Chief among them, the spacious master suite, featuring a massive walk-in closet, designed for his and hers sharing. The adjacent and recently-updated master bathroom features a large spa tub and ample natural light.

The master suite also includes large glass doors which slide open to the home’s gorgeous outdoor space. Highlights include an outdoor barbecue kitchen, stone salt water spa and a salt water piano-shaped pool. The property’s location, set high among the Calabasas Hills, offers stunning views of the local city lights. The house also boasts an entirely new roof.

See pictures of Lee’s estate below.

“This magnificent compound is truly a unique offering for the creative lifestyle it demands,” proclaims the home’s real estate listing. Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency are handling the sale of the property, which is located in one of Calabasas’ most exclusive gated communities.

Naturally, such opulence comes with a hefty price tag. Asking price on Lee’s estate is $4.59 million. Still, that number has dropped since the last time the rocker put him home on the market. Lee previously listed the property in 2018 for $4.65 million.