Win a Tom Petty ‘Long After Dark’ Prize Pack

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released Long After Dark, their fifth studio album, on Nov. 2, 1982. Ultimate Classic Rock is celebrating the milestone with a special radio broadcast and your chance to win a Long After Dark prize pack.

Benmont Tench and Adria Petty will join Ultimate Classic Rock Nights host Matt Wardlaw on Friday (Nov. 1) to play tracks from the new expanded reissue of Long After Dark and share their memories of the time period. Fans can listen live beginning at 7pm EST on affiliate stations and directly at this link.

As Tench shares during the broadcast, Long After Dark arrived after the band had been together as the Heartbreakers for less than a decade. A lot had happened in that time period. "Success for us, felt like a struggle," he remembers now. "Because, to me, the struggle to get heard and understood musically as a band, started with Mudcrutch. The primary songwriter in Mudcrutch was always Tom, and this was me and Mike and Tom. So there's a through line, but Mudcrutch never put out a record."

"By the time the Heartbreakers came about and we started working, we had to play and tour for a couple of years before we really started getting attention everywhere," he explains." It was least a year before we started getting attention anywhere other than San Francisco, Boston and the U.K. So while a lot did happen once people paid attention -- which was definitely on Damn the Torpedoes -- once we got there, things really started barreling ahead."

The newly expanded edition of Long After Dark features a full bonus disc of additional material, including a number of songs that were not released on the original album.

