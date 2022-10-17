Watch Never-Before-Seen Clip of Tom Petty at the Fillmore in 1997

Previously unseen footage of Tom Petty has been made available ahead of the release of the expansive Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) box set.

You can watch the eight-minute clip below, as the band plays originals like "Listen to Her Heart" and "Runnin' Down a Dream," as well as covers like Little Richard's "Lucille" and J.J. Cale's "Call Me the Breeze." "The Fillmore is nice and small," a fan says at one point, "so we can get close to [Petty] and stuff. So we can get right up there."

The footage is from a celebrated 20-night residency that Petty and the Heartbreakers performed at the Fillmore in San Francisco. Signature moments included a handful of guest appearances from the likes of Roger McGuinn and John Lee Hooker, as well as dozens of covers.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) is set to arrive on Nov. 25; the box is available now for pre-ordering. "It's a really good illustration of the Heartbreakers just being spontaneous and in the moment without being too rehearsed," Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell previously told UCR. "I'm really proud of that."

A portion of the concerts recorded at the Fillmore was included in 1999's High Grass Dogs, but this is the first time the footage below has ever been released. The run is widely regarded as one of the band's most impressive live offerings.

Petty later said the experience wasn't simply one of their musical high points, but "maybe the best time of our lives really."

The Best Song From Every Tom Petty Album There's a common thread running through Tom Petty's catalog, and it's the Heartbreakers.

Odd Couples: Tom Petty and Dave Stewart