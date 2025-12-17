Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton's band Close Enemies is heading back out on tour in January.

They'll stay close to the sunshine (a wise choice!) with a brief run of dates in California and Florida. The shows kick off Jan. 2 in San Juan Capistrano and are presently set to wrap Jan. 29 in Mt. Dora. You can see the complete routing below.

What Will You Hear at a Close Enemies Concert?

Hamilton and the group, which also features vocalist Chasen Hampton, guitarists Trace Foster (Hamilton's longtime bass tech in Aerosmith) and Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow) plus drummer Tony Brock (The Babys, Rod Stewart), deliver a tight set that goes heavy on new material from the band.

They also make room for a few fan favorites from the past, including the occasional Aerosmith chestnut, but the bassist carefully chooses the songs that he plays.

"You know, as far I'm concerned, ethically, it had to be songs that I had co-written. It's not like we're going to get up there and play 'Walk This Way,' 'Dream On' [and songs like that]." he told UCR in 2024. "[But] 'Sick as a Dog,' I've been dying to play that song live for so long. I was having trouble getting the guys in Aerosmith to put it in the set. I realized, 'Alright, this is my chance! Now I get to hear that song on stage again.'"

The Latest Music From Close Enemies

The band has had quite a busy year. In addition to going out for several legs of tour dates, they peppered the digital shelves with five singles from their upcoming album, which is tentatively due for release in March.

Watch Close Enemies' 'More Than I Could Ever Need' Video

The Story Behind the Band's Latest Single

"More Than I Could Ever Need" is a song the Aerosmith legend wrote as a tribute for his wife of nearly 50 years. The band made a music video for the track and Hamilton says it was a surprisingly painless experience and also one that happened unexpectedly.

"We spent a day shooting a video for an upcoming song from the album and finished with about an hour until we had to be out of the studio," he shared in a press release. "We needed a lyric video for 'More Than I Could Ever Need,' and asked the director, Tom Flynn if we could do something."

"Fifteen minutes later he had the studio ready and we did a few takes. Two days later he sent the finished product and we were knocked out! He captured the atmosphere of the song and the look of the band so well we could hardly believe it," he added. "We hope you like it too."

Close Enemies on Stage Emily Butler / courtesy of Close Enemies loading...

Close Enemies, 2026 Tour Dates

Jan. 02 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

Jan. 03 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky a Go Go

Jan. 07 - Fresno, CA @ Tower Theatre

Jan. 09 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

Jan. 10 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 11 - Bakersfield, CA @ Nile Theater

Jan. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

Jan. 23 - Largo, FL @ Central Park Perf. Arts Center

Jan. 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Jan. 25 - Sarasota, FL @ The Parrot Live

Jan. 29 - Mt. Dora, FL @ Mt. Dora Music Hall